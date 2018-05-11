Man arrested in Kennewick after foot pursuit

KENNEWICK, WA - A man is in custody after running from police when a woman claimed he had killed her family.

At around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, Sergeant Jackson with the Kennewick Police Department was approached by a woman in the parking lot of Circle K at 10th and Union. The woman told him that the man she was with, later identified as 30-year-old Gene Dixon, had murdered members of her family. Dixon also had a warrant for his arrest.

At that moment, the man ran away and started a foot pursuit. Area law enforcement responded to the area along with members of the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT and the Kennewick Police Department K-9 team, and the area was contained.

Dixon was later found hiding behind City Church at 4624 W 10th Ave. After another short foot pursuit, Dixon was taken into custody.

Detectives made contact with the woman's family members who were found to be safe.

Area schools were locked down for about an hour while the situation was resolved.

Dixon was booked at Benton County Jail for a felony warrant and DV order violation.