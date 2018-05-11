Yakima PD's K-9 Dexter retires with 100 finds under his 'collar'

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department announced today that K-9 Dexter is retiring and Friday, May 11 is his last night on patrol.

Dexter has been with YPD and his handler, Officer Mark McKinney, since February of 2012. In over six years on the job, Dexter has been deployed over 300 times and has been credited with 100 finds and apprehensions. This year alone Dexter has been deployed 44 times.

“He will be ten years old on Monday, so he is really getting up there for a working dog," said Officer McKinney. "He has had a great career and has been a great partner."

If the public wants to say thank you to Dexter for his six years of service to the Yakima community, he will be at the 9K4K9 Fun Run Fundraiser at Franklin Park Saturday beginning at 10:00 am.

YPD will soon be replacing Dexter with another dog, and Officer McKinney will be the next dog’s partner. In retirement, Dexter will remain part of Officer McKinney’s family.