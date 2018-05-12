Body recovered from Tieton River

YAKIMA COUNTY- Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have found the body of a man who jumped into the Tieton River.

The YCSO said around 5:47 a.m. Saturday a 31-year-old from Albuquerque, NM jumped into the river on Highway 12 near milepost 173.

Crews from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Naches Fire Department and ALS Ambulance responded. Assistance was requested from the Yakima Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue/Tec Rescue Team. Additional personnel from the Yakima Fire Department and Yakima Training Center responded to assist with this call.

Shortly after getting to the area, a deputy spotted a body floating down stream in the middle of the river. Since the river is near flood stage crews could not get to the body at first. Rescuers quickly moved downstream and again set up for a rescue at the next safe location to do so.

The Yakima Fire Department arrived with an inflatable rescue raft and were able to pull the body from the water. The man died at the scene.

The body was turned over to staff from the Yakima County Coroner’s Office and the investigation is being handled by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, it is not believed foul play is a factor in this case but the reason the subject jumped into the river is unknown.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone to use extreme caution when around lakes, rivers, and canals. The weather is getting warmer but water levels are high, cold and very dangerous.