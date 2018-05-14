Candidate filing now open in Franklin County - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Candidate filing now open in Franklin County

Franklin County, WA- Are you considering running for office in Franklin County? Well now is the time to get your paperwork filed. 

The auditor's office will start accepting candidate filings on Monday May 14th, but don't wait too long. 

The deadline to get all of your paperwork in is this Friday, May 18th. 

You can file online or in person. 

More information available here

