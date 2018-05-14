Postcards Greetings from America

Event Location: Richland Baptist Church 1632 George Washington Way, Richland WA

Event Date: June 15-16, 2018

Time of the Event: 7:00 pm

Postcards Greetings from America As you are making plans for summer travel, Bells of the Desert is offering a musical road trip for your consideration and inspiration. Postcards Greetings from America will be presented at the Richland Baptist Church 1632 George Washington Way on Friday, June 15 at 7:00 pm and Saturday, June 16 at 3:00 pm. “Start spreading the news” that the program takes the traveler along the streets of New York City, through the Shenandoah River valley, for a ride on the Chattanooga railroad as well as stops in New Orleans or St. Louis for a sampling of jazz. For the ambitious vacationer, the bells take a trip to Alaska with an original composition, Kodiak, which paints a musical picture of this vast land. Movie themes include City of Stars from LA LA Land and How Far I’ll Go from the Disney animated feature MOANA. Truly, “this land was made for you and me.” Seeing more than 100 bells and chimes moving in synchronicity along with added media will entertain all ages. General admission is $10, with children and students free. Enjoy the concert then start packing your bags! Bellsofthedesert.org