Reporter/MMJ KNDU/O

Posted on 05/09/18

KNDU/KNDO-TV is seeking applicants for a general assignment multi-media journalist.  KNDU/KNDO is a top-rated NBC affiliate in the beautiful Pacific Northwest with an aggressive news operation embracing all current platforms of news distribution.  We're a great place to start your journalism career. We're looking for creative story tellers with the ability to shoot, edit, and write for broadcast and internet.  The ability to speak conversational Spanish is a plus.  A good driving record is mandatory.  A college degree in journalism or related field is required. EOE, women and minorities encouraged to apply. If interested, send your resume, cover letter, references, and an internet link to your resume reel to jana.gray@nbcrightnow.com .  Be sure to include samples of packages you've shot, written, and edited.  You can also mail a DVD to Jana Gray, News Director, KNDU/KNDO-TV, 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, WA  99336.

