Multi-Media Journalist and Saturday Anchor & Weather KNDU/O

KNDU/KNDO TV in Yakima and Tri-Cities Washington in the beautiful Pacific Northwest is looking for a reporter/anchor/weatherperson. This position will report three days a week, anchor and do weather for the number one Saturday morning show in the market. This is a great position to start your journalism career! Applicants should have a college degree in journalism or related field, good driving record and pass a pre-employment drug test. EOE, women and minorities encouraged to apply. The ability to speak conversational Spanish is a plus. Please email your resume and link to your reel to jana.gray@nbcrightnow.com. Or mail to Jana Gray, News Director 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, WA 99336.

