One arrested after burglary suspects are caught leaving crime scene

HERMISTON, OR - A woman was arrested on Sunday after she was seen leaving the scene of a burglary and started a pursuit to escape police.

On Sunday, May 13, at about 11:22 a.m., A Umatilla County Sheriff's Office deputy watched a gray Toyota Corolla carrying three people leave the driveway of a home on NE 10th Street in Hermiston. Deputy Rankin recognized the car belonged to 35-year-old Amanda Lynn Clawson as the vehicle passed him and turned a corner before accelerating to a high speed.

A chase began but ended shortly after for safety reasons. Deputy Rankin then saw the car crash into a building on E. Main St., and saw two men and a woman run from the crash. He managed to capture the woman, Amanda Clawson.

Clawson admitted to driving the car and said she drove away because one of her passengers said he had a warrant, but she did not identify who the passengers were. She also said she had meth in her purse and firearms in the car. Deputy Rankin found about an 1/8th ounce of suspected meth, several ounces of marijuana, two handguns, a large metal safe, assorted jewelry, and paperwork with the last name "Maret" (The name of the family who lives at the home Clawson was seen leaving by Deputy Rankin).

Oregon State Police Trooper Gardner was assisting Deputy Rankin. He went to the Maret residence and discovered that the back door was damaged. He contacted Mr. and Mrs. Maret, who confirmed that their residence was burglarized. They went to the crash scene and identified their stolen property in Clawson’s vehicle.

He also located a device that appeared to be a hand grenade. Members of the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit arrived and safely took possession of the device, which they determined to be a non-explosive, fake device.

Clawson was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail and faces several charges. The two other suspects are at large, and the investigation is continuing.