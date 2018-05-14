Help Center Monday: WSU Tri-Cities Master Gardeners

KENNEWICK, WA - For our first new Help Center Monday segment, we had the WSU Tri-Cities Master Gardeners come in to answer all of your gardening questions.

During the 5 and 6 o' clock newscasts, you can call in at 737-6719 to get your gardening questions answered... like what kinds of plants would be best in your garden, when to plant, how to keep bugs away, or how to get involved with a community garden.

WSU has information online for managing pests and plant problems:

WSU Publications: http://pubs.wsu.edu

Hortsense: http://hortsense.cahnrs.wsu.edu

Pestsense: http://pestsense.cahnrs.wsu.edu

Like them on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/wsumastergardeners

gardening.wsu.edu