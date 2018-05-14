What: Barbecue and Wine Release

Where: Tucannon Cellars, 40504 N. Demoss Rd. Benton City, WA. 99320

When: June 9th 12:00-5:00



“June 9th we are going to be releasing our next wine club shipment with some fantastic new wines, including our 2014 Red Fusion Blend, and our first ever White Fusion Blend! We're going to also have winemaker Phil and his team cooking up BBQ brisket, Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, and Rolls to pair with the new releases.



This event is complimentary to our Wine Club Members, and is $15 for anyone else.



No need to RSVP, just come down and try some BBQ and wine!”