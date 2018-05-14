Couple in Finley helps firefighters get to Finley fire quickly

FINLEY, WA - Fire season is upon us, and our firefighters were definitely busy over the weekend. They got called out to a fire in Finley, and while they were out there, they got a second call about a separate fire.

We spoke with Battalion Chief Don Taylor from Benton County Fire District #1 and he says if it wasn't for the help of one couple, a lot more damage could have been done.

Chief Taylor went on to say those rural neighborhoods can be hard to navigate, but this couple stepped in and showed them the way. He says they waved their hands and pointed them in the right direction, helping them put out the fire much faster.

"We do appreciate someone like that giving us a hand and directing us to a point of entrance," said Chief Taylor. "It's very beneficial, we absolutely like that and encourage it."

Chief Taylor says while they appreciate the community's help, you should never try to fight the fire yourself. He also wants to remind you, it is fire season, so be sure to call your Clean Air Authority and find out if you can burn outdoors.