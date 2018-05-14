Firefighters offer safety tips after several small brush fires

YAKIMA, WA - Fire season: the season we all dread started over the weekend. A two-alarm fire in Yakima had fire crews hopping. So today, we spoke with the West Valley Fire Department.

Sunday, the department responded to a brush fire in Falcon Ridge by Cottonwood Canyon.

"It rapidly spread from the east to the west and in total it burned about 91 acres or so," said Jim Johnston, training captain for West Valley Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and the same thing goes for a small brush fire the East Valley Fire Department responded to Monday morning. This fire happened just alongside the northbound lanes of I-82. Both fires got close to several houses... and Johnston explains what you can do to keep your house safe.

"For people that live in this environment where we are currently at, make sure you have a fenceable space," Johnston said. "Something that is not going to burn around the perimeter of your house; ideally 60 feet around the edge of your house."

Johnston also says that oftentimes they are also called out for controlled burns gone wrong.

"If you are going to do a controlled burn just make sure you have resources on hand, such as a garden hose... and don't leave it unattended," said Johnston.

Johnston also suggests keeping the wind in mind to those lighting up controlled fires, because that is also how several fires begin.