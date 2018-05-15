String of arson fires under investigation in Yakima

5-15-18 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Another arson fire happened Tuesday afternoon in Yakima, just after two other fires Tuesday morning. The latest was just a few hours ago on South 6th Avenue.

The latest fire is different because the house belongs to a family of seven, unlike the other two houses which were abandoned or vacant homes.

Firefighters had the flames out around 3 p.m., and say the fire started on the backside of the home and burned some power lines.

We spoke with the homeowner who says thankfully nobody was home when the fire started, and she says it bothers her that someone would intentionally try to burn someone's home.

"I'm just waiting for the answers because I don't know why crazy people do that, making damage to people's property," homeowner Elvia Cuevas said. "We work so hard to stand up in the life, like every normal human do."

The other two fires from this morning are also under investigation, and firefighters say they are suspicious and could possibly have a connection. The first fire started around two at an abandoned home on North 16th Avenue near Cherry. The second started 10 minutes later and left emergency crews scrambling to get to North 6th Avenue.

---------------------------

5-15-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

YAKIMA, WA - Law enforcement is investigating a pair of suspicious fires in Yakima.

Both happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning at boarded up houses.

The first happened at North 16th Avenue, the second at a home on North 6th Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yakima Police at 575-6200.