YPD investigating early morning shooting

If you know anything, you are asked to give them a call.

5-15-18 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - According to Yakima Police Department's PIO Mike Bastinelli, the shooting victim was a 26-year-old man. The victim described the shooter as a Hispanic male.

Police are still investigating claims.

5-15-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

YAKIMA, WA - Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Yakima Police say a man was shot in the hip at about 2 a.m. Tuesday morning near Englewood and 25th Avenue.

The injuries are not considered life-threatening and police do not believe it was gang-related.