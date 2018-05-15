Small fire at Walla Walla's Borleske Stadium extinguished quickly

WALLA WALLA, WA - At around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, May 14, Walla Walla Fire Department was dispatched to a possible structure fire at 409 E. Rees Ave. (Borleske Stadium). There was a report of smoke coming from behind the grandstand.

The first fire units on the scene reported smoke coming from the back side of the grandstands, and that a person was applying water with a garden hose to the wall of the structure. Smoke was coming from a vent on the back of the grandstand, around a door and through cracks in the wall.

Crews entered the room and found fire on one wall. The fire was extinguished quickly and without any difficulty.

Firefighters did not determine a cause for the fire, as there was no operating equipment in the room. Asphalt was being applied to the ground surface outside of the grandstands and next to this area, and construction had ended 15 minutes before the fire was reported. No link between the fire and the asphalt construction had been found.

Damage to the property and contents is estimated at $8,000.

There were no injuries to firefighters or bystanders.