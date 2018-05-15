Travel trailer and garage fire destroys 1926 Roadster Model T

YAKIMA, WA - A Tuesday morning travel trailer and garage fire that started in Yakima around 4:30 a.m. left the nearby house in liveable condition, but destroyed a 1926 Roadster Model T.

Yakima County Fire District # 5 was called out to a travel trailer fire, that was parked close to a house. When the the fire department arrived, both the trailer and two-car garage were aflame and the fire was reaching towards the home, and a storage shed in the rear of the property was also catching on fire.

The fire department quickly knocked the fire down and stopped the spread of the fire into the home, which is still in livable condition. The rest of the fire was extinguished.

The neighbor was awakened by a large noise and came out to find the travel trailer and side of the garage on fire. They tried to extinguish the fire with two garden hoses. The property owner had just moved the trailer to its current position and plugged it in so that they could start cleaning it up for summer use.

There was a 1926 Roadster Model T that was in the garage and was lost. The property owners will be able to stay on site and in their home.

The fire department believes the fire started in or around the travel trailer, but the investigation is currently ongoing.