Two arrested for first degree robbery at Kennewick Suites

KENNEWICK, WA - On Tuesday, May 15 at about 7:55 a.m., Kennewick Police responded to a home on S. Johnson Street for a reported burglary.

When police got to the scene, the resident told officers that three men had entered his garage and threatened him with a gun while demanding valuables. The resident gave them cash, jewelry, and electronics, but was still threatened he would be killed if he called police before the men left in a vehicle.

The resident identified one of the men as 21-year-old Adam Reynolds and gave descriptions of the other two men and the vehicle. Officers found the vehicle at Kennewick Suites, 321 N. Johnson St. in Kennewick, and also found the room number the men were most likely in.

On their way to the room, officers detained Reynolds in the hallway. Three men: 31-year-old Jim Henning, 48-year-old Jeffrey Ochoa, and 44-year-old Tracy Hains were all detained after they were ordered to exit the room.

Based on the resident's statement and description, Reynolds and Henning were arrested and booked at Benton County Jail for first degree robbery. Henning also had a felony warrant for his arrest. Hains was also booked for a misdemeanor warrant.

This investigation is currently ongoing as detectives work to identify the third suspect and recover the stolen property. The Kennewick Police Department says this appears to have been a targeted crime with the intended victim and the public should not be concerned for their safety.

If someone has information related to this case, call Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. You can remain anonymous.