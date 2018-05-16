Wine & Music Festival

Event Location: Col Solare Winery, 50207 Antinori Road, Benton City, WA 99320

Event Date: June 2, 2018

Time of the Event: 6:00 - 9:00 PM

Bask in the ultimate Tri-City wine experience in the beautiful Red Mountain at the Wine & Music Festival hosted by the Auction of Washington Wines. Enjoy an evening of live entertainment from ARNY Bailey and friends, tasty appetizers from Olive Catering and wine tastings from 20 Washington vintners benefiting Seattle’s Children’s and the Viticulture and Enology Program at Washington State University. Full menu located at https://auctionofwawines.org/wine-and-music-menu/ Note: 50% of the ticket price is considered a donation to our beneficiaries and is tax deductible.