Celebrate State Parks Day with free camping, day-use and special events at OR parks

OREGON - Free camping, free parking and special events highlight State Parks Day Saturday, June 2.

More than a dozen state parks are holding free events that day, and camping is free at all tent, RV and horse campsites. Day-use parking will be free June 2 and 3 at the 26 parks that charge a day-use fee.

Fishing is also free June 2 and 3, courtesy of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). Several free fishing events will be held that weekend by ODFW and partners. Find out more at https://myodfw.com/articles/2018-free-fishing-days-and-events .

“State Parks Day is our way of thanking Oregonians for their commitment to our state parks,” said Lisa Sumption, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director. “We invite people to discover a new park or revisit an old favorite.”

State Parks Day is organized by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) and has been held annually since 1997. This year, OPRD partnered with Oregon Lottery to sponsor events at Milo McIver State Park, The Cove Palisades State Park and Wallowa Lake State Park.

Eighteen state parks will host free events Saturday June 2:

WILLAMETTE VALLEY

—Champoeg State Heritage Area

—Silver Falls State Park

—State Capitol State Park

—Willamette Mission State Park

COAST

—Fort Stevens State Park

—Humbug Mountain State Park

—Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park

CASCADE RANGE AND CENTRAL OREGON

—Detroit Lake State Recreation Area

—LaPine State Park

—Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint

—The Cove Palisades State Park

PORTLAND AND COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE

—Crown Point State Scenic Corridor

—Milo McIver State Park

—Tryon Creek State Natural Area



SOUTHERN AND EASTERN OREGON

—Goose Lake State Recreation Area

—Joseph H. Stewart State Recreation Area

—OC&E Woods Line State Trail

—Wallowa Lake State Park

Events include barbecue picnics, a family safety fair, outdoor concerts, ranger-led hikes and more. Full details about events at each park can be found here: https://oregonstateparks.org/index.cfm?do=v.dsp_featureArticle&articleId=229

To guarantee a campsite for State Parks Day, reserve online at oregonstateparks.org or call (800) 452-5687 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. While campsite rental is free, an $8 non-refundable transaction fee is required at the time of the reservation. Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance of your stay. Approximately half of state park campgrounds accept reservations.