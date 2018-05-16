This allergy season could be one of the worst to date

TRI-CITIES, WA - Reports from both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Weather Service say this year marks one of the worst allergy seasons on record.

Nestled right in the heart of the desert, the Tri-Cities is a notorious breeding ground for all types of seasonal allergies, most notably pollen, ragweed, and dust.

Due to a lackluster winter, both the EPA and NWS say the Tri-Cities is expected to have one of the worst allergy seasons in over 30 years.

Richland native Alexandria Davis knows just how bad it can be.

"Here in the Tri-Cities, it kind of consumes your life, it almost takes over," Davis explained, "because depending on what you're going to go do, you have to think about, 'okay, am I going to have a reaction to anything outside?'"

A certified nursing assistant, Davis says her allergies affect all aspects of her life... even causing her to be sent home from work. Despite all the discomfort, she is optimistic and thinks others should be too, thanks to the never-ending resources modern medicine has at her disposal.

"Finding whatever works best for you and sticking to that," said Davis. "After a while, your body can build up immunity towards what you do, so you might have to change it up so be prepared to change it up from last year. I always have to. And just not letting it control your life; they're just allergies, we can navigate it, there's plenty of modern medicine to help with that."

Some of the ways you can stay on top of this season's worst is by watching the daily pollen counts and being sure to use the right kinds of remedies that work best for you.