HAPO's Sponsorship of Summer kickoff: what events to expect this summer

TRI-CITIES, WA - Today, HAPO kicked off its tenth year as the official Sponsor of Summer, right here in the Tri-Cities.

With HAPO reaching over 150,000 people throughout Washington and Oregon, some of the events include the Live At Five summer concert series, Grand Old Fourth Parade, Cool Desert Nights, River of Fire Festival, and of course the HAPO Columbia Cup.

This work, HAPO says, gives our community the boost it needs to come together and prosper.

"We have partnerships all over the Tri-Cities: we have events in Pasco, we have events in Richland, events in Kennewick, so it really brings the community together," explained Crystal Contreras, communications director with HAPO. "Tri-Cities as a whole and all these events impact and bring value to our community."

With all these great events coming up, get ready for the concert series that kicks off at the HAPO Community Stage in Richland on May 31.