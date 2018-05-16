Hermiston Police still trying to return stolen storage unit goods and find suspect

HERMISTON, OR - Back in April, we told you about a tip on Facebook that helped Hermiston Police recover several truck loads of stolen stuff. Police found some of the stolen items in Hermiston and also found some of it inside two storage units in Umatilla. Much of it, still sits in a pile today.

More than a month later, police tell us, a lot of people still haven't claimed their stolen property. So far 14 people have gone to the Hermiston Police Department to take back everything that was stolen from them last month. Even so, the room police are storing all of the stolen property in is still completely filled.

Lieutenant Studebaker with the Hermiston Police Department says most people don't check their storage units on a regular basis. That's why they're posting to their Facebook page every week to remind people that they still have mostly everything they recovered.

"The problem that we have is a lot of people who are missing this stuff don't even know that they're missing it," said Studebaker.

He says if you have a storage unit, you should go check it out, but actually go inside of it. He says in a lot of these cases, the suspects will put their own lock on the door so it doesn't look tampered with.

If your storage unit has been burglarized, you need to file a police report with the Hermiston Police Department.

Police are still looking for Russel Scott Green Jr. He's the man accused of stealing all of this property.