Second Alarm Fire at Universal Forest ProductsPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Hands-on wildland fire training
Hands-on wildland fire training
YSO deputy uses narcan on woman
YSO deputy uses narcan on woman
Yakima brush fire
Yakima brush fire
Yakima stabbing update
Yakima stabbing update
Community leaders learn about pot effecting youth
Community leaders learn about pot effecting youth
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Second Alarm Fire at Universal Forest Products
YAKIMA, WA - A second alarm fire at Universal Forest Products in Yakima.More >>
YAKIMA, WA - A second alarm fire at Universal Forest Products in Yakima.More >>
Future wildland firefighters experience hands-on training with fire
Future wildland firefighters experience hands-on training with fire
The Commissioner of Public Lands is expecting another big fire season ahead of us. With that said, it's good to know hundreds of firefighters are training for wildfires already.More >>
The Commissioner of Public Lands is expecting another big fire season ahead of us. With that said, it's good to know hundreds of firefighters are training for wildfires already.More >>
Six-time convicted felon, gang member wanted for first degree murder after May 10 shooting
Six-time convicted felon, gang member wanted for first degree murder after May 10 shooting
On Thursday, May 10 at about 6:00 p.m., one man shot another man multiple times after an argument and fled, leaving the gunshot victim to succumb to his wounds and die.More >>
On Thursday, May 10 at about 6:00 p.m., one man shot another man multiple times after an argument and fled, leaving the gunshot victim to succumb to his wounds and die.More >>
Yakima deputy uses Narcan to save woman from prescribed opioid overdose
Yakima deputy uses Narcan to save woman from prescribed opioid overdose
A 46-year-old Terrace Heights woman is still recovering Wednesday night after accidentally overdosing on a prescribed opioid painkiller in her home the night before.More >>
A 46-year-old Terrace Heights woman is still recovering Wednesday night after accidentally overdosing on a prescribed opioid painkiller in her home the night before.More >>
String of arson fires under investigation in Yakima
String of arson fires under investigation in Yakima
Another arson fire happened Tuesday afternoon in Yakima, just after two other fires Tuesday morning.More >>
Another arson fire happened Tuesday afternoon in Yakima, just after two other fires Tuesday morning.More >>
Travel trailer and garage fire destroys 1926 Roadster Model T
Travel trailer and garage fire destroys 1926 Roadster Model T
A Tuesday morning travel trailer and garage fire that started in Yakima around 4:30 a.m. left the nearby house in liveable condition, but destroyed a 1926 Roadster Model T.More >>
A Tuesday morning travel trailer and garage fire that started in Yakima around 4:30 a.m. left the nearby house in liveable condition, but destroyed a 1926 Roadster Model T.More >>
Firefighters offer safety tips after several small brush fires
Firefighters offer safety tips after several small brush fires
Fire season: the season we all dread started over the weekend.More >>
Fire season: the season we all dread started over the weekend.More >>
Controlled burn gets out of hand
Controlled burn gets out of hand
YAKIMA- A controlled burn got out of hand Sunday, burning 91 acres. West Valley Fire Department said the call came in around 3 p.m. for a fire near Cottonwood Canyon Road. Since winds were blowing erratically in the canyon. Several homes were threatened by the fire which caused them to call for more crews all over the county. Since Washington DNR lands were threatned by the fire, two heli-tac crews, two engines, and a crew from DNR were brought in as well as a dozer from Fire ...More >>
YAKIMA- A controlled burn got out of hand Sunday, burning 91 acres. West Valley Fire Department said the call came in around 3 p.m. for a fire near Cottonwood Canyon Road. Since winds were blowing erratically in the canyon. Several homes were threatened by the fire which caused them to call for more crews all over the county. Since Washington DNR lands were threatned by the fire, two heli-tac crews, two engines, and a crew from DNR were brought in as well as a dozer from Fire ...More >>
Body recovered from Tieton River
Body recovered from Tieton RiverYAKIMA COUNTY- Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have found the body of a man who jumped into the Tieton River. The YCSO said around 5:47 a.m. Saturday a 31-year-old from Albuquerque, NM jumped into the river on Highway 12 near milepost 173. Crews from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Naches Fire Department and ALS Ambulance responded. Assistance was requested from the Yakima Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue/Tec Rescue Team. Addi...More >>YAKIMA COUNTY- Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have found the body of a man who jumped into the Tieton River. The YCSO said around 5:47 a.m. Saturday a 31-year-old from Albuquerque, NM jumped into the river on Highway 12 near milepost 173. Crews from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Naches Fire Department and ALS Ambulance responded. Assistance was requested from the Yakima Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue/Tec Rescue Team. Addi...More >>
Yakima PD's K-9 Dexter retires with 100 finds under his 'collar'
Yakima PD's K-9 Dexter retires with 100 finds under his 'collar'
The Yakima Police Department announced today that K-9 Dexter is retiring and Friday, May 11 is his last night on patrol.More >>
The Yakima Police Department announced today that K-9 Dexter is retiring and Friday, May 11 is his last night on patrol.More >>