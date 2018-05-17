YAKIMA, WA - A second alarm fire at Universal Forest Products in Yakima.

The fire started around at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night on North Mitchell Drive.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded.

Crews were finally able to get the fire contained at about 6 a.m. Thursday morning, but they don't expect the fire to be fully out until sometime Thursday afternoon at the earlier.

No word yet how the fire started, but so far there have been no injuries.