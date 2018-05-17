Kidz Dig Rigz arrives at Columbia Park May 19-20

KENNEWICK, WA - Kadlec Foundation has teamed up once again with Numerica Credit Union to host Kidz Dig Rigz this weekend in Columbia Park in Kennewick.

Kidz Dig Rigz is a unique, two day family-friendly event in which kids of all ages can get up close and personal with all types of rigs such as tractors, fire trucks, tanks and more. The child-friendly entertainment will include monster truck rides, tractor ride-and-drives, car crusher in action presentation, bouncy houses, face-painting, and much more. Various food concession vendors will be present and visits can be expected from many local favorite mascots and Super Heroes.

All proceeds benefit pediatric patients, their families, services and programs at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Here are just some examples of what event proceeds have funded:

Electronics, toys, and other teaching items for education, comfort, and distraction for pediatric patients having procedures or surgery

A Hippo Car Seat, which is a specialized car seat designed to safely transport children with certain casts and splint

Funding for the Courageous Kids Program which awards and recognizes one pediatric patient per month for their courageous behavior during their hospital stay

Swaddle sleep sacks, which are specialized specifically for NICU babies and promote safe sleep

Bereavement support and coping items for children throughout the hospital dealing with emotional situations

Countless hotel rooms, gas vouchers, phone cards, and basic necessities for indigent families of pediatric patients

This event is made possible with major sponsor support coming from local companies and corporations and volunteered time from local fire, police, military, and countless community leaders and volunteers.

Location:

Columbia Park

5111 Columbia Park Trail

Kennewick, WA 99336

Lampson Pits/Columbia Park East across from Playground of Dreams

Hours:

- Saturday, May 19, 2018: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

* Quiet Hour for Special Needs Children: Saturday, May 20, 2017: 10 - 11 a.m.

- Sunday, May 20, 2018: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Admission:

Tickets: $5 (thanks to Seattle Children’s Hospital, the first 75 kids each day get in free)

Children 2 and under free

Purchase Tickets HERE!

Questions?

Phone: 509-942-2661

Send us an Email ›