Social Forecaster F/T KHQ

Posted on 05/17/18

SOCIAL FORECASTER - F/T

Boy, these crazy TV stations are coming up with all kinds of fancy titles these days. This is one of them. A Social Forecaster is not someone who sits in an elevator and talks about the weather. He or she is not someone who predicts Facebook earnings. Rather, this is a charismatic individual who can present the weather on the top-rated station in the Inland Northwest as well as power our market-leading social and digital platforms. KHQ, the NBC station in Spokane, WA, has every toy in the Weather Company’s toolbox: from Augmented Reality to MAX Engage. We have an entire TV network, SWX, devoted to local weather and sports across Washington, Idaho and Montana. We have dedicated Facebook programming, including our daily “Lunchbreak.” KHQ has a connected TV app so mom or dad can watch your forecasts anywhere in the world. We offer weather through an Amazon Echo Flash Briefing. And we have the KHQ Weather Authority app, which we use to push-out geo-targeted forecasts. Oh, and then there’s 41 hours of local TV produced each week, including news and weather for the local FOX affiliate. Point is, we have a lot going on here, and we need your talents.

What’s in it for you? How about a chance to work in one of the most challenging places to forecast in the country? Will it be rain or snow? We’re going to pay you to answer that. How about a chance to work in one of the most beautiful places in the country? Summers here are absolutely unbeatable. Dozens of lakes are less than an hour away. Five ski resorts are within 90 minute drive-time. Glacier National Park is in your backyard. The urban chaos of Seattle is just an afternoon trip. Portland too. Plus you can actually afford to live here. Bonus! Finally, how about a chance to work for a family-owned company that takes pride in being the best? You could think of this as an awesome stepping-stone. But chances are, you won’t want to leave.

Did we have you at “weather?" Good. Please send your reel to KHQ Director of Recruiting, Jeff Hite at: jeff.hite@khq.com EEO, women and minorities are encouraged to apply. If we like what we see, next we want your passion. And then ultimately, we want to work together to build, grow and dominate.