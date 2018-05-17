Hilinski's hope bracelets honor former quarterback and support his foundation

RICHLAND, WA - A local store in Richland is selling bracelets to help a foundation with ties to Washington State University.

The Sun West Sportswear in Richland has everything even the biggest WSU fans need. From sweatshirts, T-shirts, and even coffee mugs. But there is something new that holds a special sentiment in the hearts of many Cougs: the Hiilinski's hope bracelets.

"People saw them and they ask me if I had them of course," said Debi Caldwell, owner of Sun West Sportswear. "I was like 'no,' so I reached out to Kym Hilinski."

The Hilinski's Hope Foundation started in 2018 by Mark and Kym Hilinski, to honor their son, WSU quarterback Tyler. Their mission is to educate and remove any stigma associated with mental illness.

"I follow football," Caldwell said. "When this tragedy happened, it was just unbelievable that anything like this can happen. I look at it and I just can't imagine what she is going through."

All the proceeds from the bracelets will go to the Hilinski's Hope Foundation, but for Caldwell, the support from the Coug fans is something that doesn't surprise her.

"It's awesome. The Coug community is one of the most caring communities you can ever be apart of. Once you are in it you just know what the people are like and they're very passionate about one of their own. They want to do whatever they can to help."