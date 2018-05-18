Suspicious item deemed safe by bomb squad was student's science fair project

5-21-18 UPDATE:

PROSSER, WA - On May 18, Prosser Police Department investigators got more information about the suspicious item that was left in a parking lot in the 300 block of Chardonnay on May 17.

On May 18, a student at Prosser High School contacted the school's security officer and told him that the item was his science fair project. The student stated he had been attempting to make a replica of an Oceanic Vent for his science fair project, which was shown on the evening Thursday, May 17.

After the science fair, the student said he and a few friends went to a restaurant, where his science project started to leak in his car. The student put the science project outside the car in the parking lot and then forgot about it after eating and left it in the parking lot.

The information was confirmed with officials with the Prosser School District, and investigators got all the notes for the project from the student, which confirmed the incident.

---------------------------

5-18-18 UPDATE:

PROSSER, WA - On Thursday, May 17 at 10:46 p.m., the Prosser Police Department responded to the 300 block of Chardonnay for a report of a suspicious item in the parking lot of a local business.

When they got there, officers were told a man found a glass jar that contained another glass jar, which was filled with an unknown liquid. The Richland Police Department's Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit arrived and used a thermal imager to see if any unusual heat was being emitted from the item. A Hanford Patrol Explosive K-9 Unit arrived and did not detect any explosives.

At about 2:30 a.m., the suspicious item was determined safe by RPD's EODU. It appeared that someone disguised the item to look like an explosive device.

The Prosser Police Department is investigating.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, please contact the Prosser Police Department at 786-2112 or contact them at crimetips@prosser.wa.us.

---------------------------

5-18-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

PROSSER, WA - The Richland Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious device that was found in Prosser late Thursday night.

The device was found about 11 p.m. in a parking lot on Merlot Drive off of Wine Country Road.

Prosser PD called in both the Hanford bomb dog and Richland Bomb Squad.

We're told the dog did not indicate the item was suspicious, but the bomb squad decided to detonate it out of caution.

Police are asking for the public's help figuring out exactly what happened, but they say there is no threat at this time.