Romaine lettuce safe to eat again

UNITED STATES - It is now safe to eat romaine lettuce again.

Any romaine lettuce that's now in stores is very likely not from the Yuma, Arizona region.

The CDC says more cases may still pop up, but romaine has a 21-day shelf life and the harvest season in Arizona ended about a month ago.

The tainted lettuce is believed to have sickened nearly 200 people in 32 states, and one person even died.