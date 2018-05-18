Rock blasting closures planned M-W next week on I-90 east of Sno - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Rock blasting closures planned M-W next week on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass

Posted: Updated:

HYAK, WA – Rock blasting is scheduled to close Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass for about an hour Monday through Wednesday next week.

The contractor working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close I-90 at 7 p.m. for about an hour each night Monday, May 21, Tuesday, May 22 and Wednesday, May 23. During rock blasting closures eastbound drivers will be stopped at milepost 56 near Gold Creek and westbound drivers will be stopped at milepost 61 near the Price Creek area.

Drivers will also experience delays Monday, May 21 through Thursday, May 24 during the day and at night through multiple work zones between North Bend and Ellensburg. Drivers are encouraged to check our What’s Happening on I-90 Webpage for specific daily impacts and locations.

WSDOT provides a variety of tools to help plan your trip over Snoqualmie Pass this summer:

  • Visit the What’s Happening on I-90 Webpage for weekly travel information
  • Download WSDOT’s free smartphone app to check statewide pass conditions
  • Receive text message alerts about closures and delays by texting the number 468311 with the words "WSDOT Snoqualmie"
  • Tune into the Highway Advisory Radio at 1610 AM and 530 AM
  • Call 5-1-1 from your hands-free device
  • Sign up for email updates
  • Follow us on Twitter @SnoqualmiePass
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures