Rock blasting closures planned M-W next week on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass

HYAK, WA – Rock blasting is scheduled to close Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass for about an hour Monday through Wednesday next week.

The contractor working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close I-90 at 7 p.m. for about an hour each night Monday, May 21, Tuesday, May 22 and Wednesday, May 23. During rock blasting closures eastbound drivers will be stopped at milepost 56 near Gold Creek and westbound drivers will be stopped at milepost 61 near the Price Creek area.

Drivers will also experience delays Monday, May 21 through Thursday, May 24 during the day and at night through multiple work zones between North Bend and Ellensburg. Drivers are encouraged to check our What’s Happening on I-90 Webpage for specific daily impacts and locations.

WSDOT provides a variety of tools to help plan your trip over Snoqualmie Pass this summer: