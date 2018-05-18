$35K-$40K in fire equipment stolen from Yakima County Fire District #5

5-21-18 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - It's bad enough when burglars target homeowners, but it's even worse when they target those who are here to protect us. That's the sad truth one fire department is going through.

Fire Chief Kevin Fazier with Yakima County Fire District #5 says they are moving equipment around to make up for what's been stolen.

"Basically came in opened all the compartment doors on both vehicles that were there, took equipment off both vehicles," said Chief Fazier. "They took some equipment out of the station itself."

Chief Fazier says that's what happened at Fire Station #16 in Satus.

"We were missing a couple of self-contained breathing apparatus called our RSBA's, the masks, some turnouts," said Chief Frazier.

Chief Fazier continues to name items that were stolen. He says firefighters noticed equipment was missing on Thursday, and they estimate it will cost about $35,000 to replace everything that was stolen.

"Got some spare stuff that we have, that we are moving around within the district that's got that truck back in service so it's not going to [tamper] with the service that we provide," he said.

Everything that was stolen is marked with a logo. Chief Fazier says it would have been horrible if firefighters would have taken the trucks out with all this equipment missing.

"Well we're just thankful that there weren't any calls because if there would of been a house fire or any type of call and those people would of showed there, that's where it would've impacted and we could've technically lost a life or people could've lost a lot of their property based on these people's actions," Chief Fazier explained.

---------------------

5-18-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

YAKIMA, WA - On Thursday morning, May 17, Yakima County Fire District #5 was notified of a burglary that had taken place at one of their 16 station fire stations.

After going through the station and doing an inventory of the facility and apparatus, Fire District #5 has taken a loss of roughly $35,000 to $40,000 dollars. All items are engraved, labeled or written Yakima County Fire District #5 or YCFD5. The Fire District has had 2 Brand New Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA’s) taken, a Generator, a Circular Saw, Chain Saw, Air lifting bags, and a tool box to list a few as well as some Fire Department Protective Clothing used to respond to emergencies.

The Fire District is working with the Yakima County Sheriff’s office on this matter and is asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office. They are also asking everyone in the public to keep your eyes open, some of the missing items are very unique and the general public would not have these things in their possession.

This does not impact the area that this station responds to, they have shifted equipment from other stations and their spare equipment to make sure that there is no impact to the community.