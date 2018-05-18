70-year-old Net Nanny Sex Sting suspect given maximum sentence

KENNEWICK, WA - It's been close to a year since police arrested 26 men during a sex sting called Operation Net Nanny. Today, the oldest suspect - 70-year-old Thomas Swarers - faced sentencing.

Swarers was arrested last July after answering a "Casual Encounters" ad on Craigslist, looking to have sex with two young girls and armed with a bag of sex toys, condoms and Viagra.

He's since been convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree child rape. Prosecutors were looking for a maximum sentence of life in prison, saying the man is a threat to society and deserves to be put away.

"He was, and is, a predator in a Mr. Rogers sweater," said Benton County Prosecutor Diana Ruff.

The judge sentenced Swarers to the maximum life sentence, with a mandatory minimum of nine years. If released, he faces lifetime community custody.