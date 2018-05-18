10 people dead, 10 wounded after Texas high school shooting

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas (all times local):



6:30 p.m.



A judge has denied bond for the 17-year-old accused of killing 10 people and wounding 10 others at a Texas high school.



Dimitrios Pagourtzis made his initial court appearance Friday evening via closed circuit video from the Galveston County Jail. The judge also took Pagourtzis' application for a court-appointed attorney.



Pagourtzis has been charged with capital murder in the Friday morning shooting at Santa Fe High School. He did not enter a plea at the hearing.



___



6:25 p.m.



Students at a Houston-area high school where a shooting left 10 people dead and 10 wounded are divided on the issue on gun control.



Branden Auzston, also 17, is a junior at the school. He says he doesn't like the idea of arming teachers or allowing open carry on school campuses.



Auzston says "that might help, but at the same time it would just leave room for more deaths." He thinks security at his school could be improved if more police officers are stationed there "but in a smart manner."



However, 17-year-old senior Daisy Sullivan, Auzston's girlfriend, says she doesn't think more gun control measures are needed.



She says "it's not, like, the gun's fault" whenever a school shooting happens. Sullivan adds, "No, it's the kid who had the idea. Something is wrong with his head. He had the weird idea to shoot up a school."



___



5:15 p.m.



President Donald Trump has "activated" his gun safety commission and is expected to meet with members next week in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Texas.



White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the commission the president convened after the Parkland, Florida, shooting in February "has been activated today to start that conversation up again." She says she believes it will be meeting again in "first part of next week."



She declined to say whether Trump will revisit some gun control measures after another school shooting, but adds, "Certainly conversation's ongoing about the best ways to protect kids across the country."



Authorities say Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School left 10 dead and 10 wounded.



___



4:45 p.m.



Netflix has canceled the premiere of its second season of the teen drama "13 Reasons Why" because of a school shooting near Houston.



The streaming service announced the cancellation hours before the scheduled premiere and red carpet event, citing the Friday morning shooting at Santa Fe High School that left 10 people dead.



Despite the cancelled premiere, the entire Season 2 is available on Netflix.



The first season of "13 Reasons Why" drew criticism for its graphic depiction of a teenager's suicide. The second season focuses on the aftermath of the girl's death, and includes a storyline about a thwarted school shooting.



The show's launch party was expected to feature appearances by show stars Katherine Langford, Dylan Minnette, Kate Walsh and others, and producer Selena Gomez.



___



4:40 p.m.



U.S. Senator John Cornyn says the 17-year-old student accused in a fatal shooting at a Texas high school used a semi-automatic pistol and a sawed-off shotgun to kill 10 people.



The Republican from Texas says investigators are still determining whether the shotgun's shortened barrel is legal.



Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been charged with capital murder in the Friday shooting that also wounded 10 people at Santa Fe High School near Houston.



Cornyn says the suspect had a variety of homemade explosives in his car and at the school, including pipe bombs and "pressure-cooker-like bombs" similar to those used in the Boston Marathon attack.



Cornyn says the suspect "planned on doing this for some time, he advertised his intentions but somehow slipped through the cracks."



___



4:15 p.m.



Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump "has been taking action to make our schools and our communities safe," hours after a mass shooting at a high school in Texas.



Pence on Friday called it a "heartbreaking day" after at least 10 people were killed at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas.



Speaking at political event in his home state of Indiana, Pence is highlighting the administration's efforts on school safety, including signing legislation authorizing $2 billion for state and local governments to use to protect schools and a bill to strengthen the nation's firearm background check system.



Pence says the administration is still calling on states "to follow the example of Indiana and allow qualified school personnel to carry concealed weapons." A school police officer was among the 10 people who were shot and injured Friday in Santa Fe.



___



4:05 p.m.



Texas' governor says the 17-year-old student believed to be behind a high school shooting that killed 10 people wrote in his journal of wanting to carry out such an attack.



Republican Greg Abbott said Friday that the suspect "has information contained in journals on his computer, in his cellphone that ... said ... not only did he want to commit the shooting but he wanted to commit suicide after the shooting."



Abbott added that the suspect gave himself up to authorities, saying he "didn't have the courage" to take his own life.



Dimitrios Pagourtzis (Puh-GORE-cheese) has been charged with capital murder in the Friday morning shooting that killed 10 people and wounded 10 others in Santa Fe, near Houston and Galveston.



___



3:45 p.m.



A hospital spokesman says a school resource officer who was shot in the arm when he engaged a gunman during a shooting at a Houston-area school is undergoing surgery.



David Marshall, the University of Texas Medical Branch's chief nursing officer, says Santa Fe school resource officer John Barnes is in stable condition Friday afternoon.



Marshall says a bullet hit Barnes' arm, damaging the bone and a major blood vessel around his elbow. He says the blood vessel has been repaired, and that Barnes is expected to emerge from surgery within a few hours.



Marshall says Barnes was the first person to engage a student armed with two guns who opened fire at Santa Fe High School Friday morning. The shooter killed at least 10 people and injured 10 more.



___



3:30 p.m.



President Donald Trump has ordered that U.S. flags fly at half-staff as a mark of "solemn respect" for those affected by the school shooting in Texas.



Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 22. The order applies to the White House and all public buildings and grounds, military posts and naval stations and vessels, as well as at U.S. embassies, consular offices and other facilities abroad. The flag atop the White House was immediately lowered on Friday.



Texas authorities say 10 people, mostly students, were killed Friday when a 17-year-old student carrying a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at a Houston-area high school.



Ten other people were wounded at the school in Santa Fe.



___



3:15 p.m.



A sophomore baseball player was one of at least 10 people injured in a shooting at a Houston-area high school.



Rome Shubert tells the Houston Chronicle that he was hit in the back of his head with what he says was a bullet, but that it "missed everything vital."



Shubert posted on Twitter that he was "completely okay (sic) and stable."



Authorities say 17-year-old student Dimitrios Pagourtzis fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at Santa Fe High School on Friday. He is being held on a capital murder charge.



Shubert says the gunman walked into the classroom and tossed something. He said there were "three loud pops" before the attacker fled into the hall.



Shubert says he realized he'd been struck and injured as he was running out the back door.



___



2:55 p.m.



Gov. Greg Abbott says there were few prior warnings about the suspected gunman who opened fire inside a Texas high school, unlike in other recent mass shootings.



Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset says 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been charged with capital murder in the Friday morning shooting that killed 10 people and wounded 10 others in the community of Santa Fe.



Abbott said that "unlike Parkland, unlike Sutherland Springs, there were not those types of warning signs." He was referring to the Feb. 14 school shooting in Florida and one in November inside a church in a town near San Antonio.



Abbott says "the red-flag warnings were either non-existent, or very imperceptible" in the case of the suspected Santa Fe shooter.



___



2:40 p.m.



A sheriff says the 17-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of at least 10 people at his Houston-area high school is being held on a capital murder charge.



Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset says in a statement that the student, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, is being held without bond in the Galveston County jail.



At least 10 other people were wounded in the shooting Friday morning at the Santa Fe High School.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says investigators also found explosive devices, including a Molotov cocktail, in the school and nearby.



Abbott says the suspect told authorities after his arrest that he had intended to kill himself too, but that he lacked the courage.



___



2:30 p.m.



At least one student isn't at all surprised that a deadly shooting happened at her high school in Texas.



Paige Curry, who is 17, says "it's been happening everywhere" and that she "always ... felt like that eventually it was going to happen here too."



Gov. Greg Abbott says 10 people were killed and 10 more were injured Friday morning when a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe High School.



Curry says she was sitting in a classroom when she "heard the loud booms." It took a second for her to realize what was going on. She and her classmates ran onto the stage and hid together backstage, trying to keep each other calm until SWAT officers found them.



___



2:20 p.m.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the school shooting suspect used a shotgun and .38-revolver he obtained from his father.



At a news conference on Friday, Abbott said both weapons were owned legally by the suspect's father. But it's not clear whether the father knew his son had taken them.



Abbott says 10 people were killed and 10 more wounded in the shooting Friday morning at Santa Fe High School.



Abbott said "we look to God to give the first responders, as well as the victims and the families, the guidance they need in the coming days and weeks."



Abbott says he will organize roundtables around the state to discuss preventing further shootings.