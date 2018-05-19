Kidz Dig Rigz at Columbia Park

KENNEWICK: "Ooooing and Ahhhing," that's what many kids at Columbia Park were doing today, during "Kidz Dig Rigz."

Event coordinator and Kadlec Pediatrics manager Melanie O'brien says the purpose for this event is not only to raise funds for Kadlec's pediatric patients, but also to educate kids about fields like agriculture, construction and the fire and rescue team; all while having some fun in giant tractors and monster trucks.

Tucker Maple was one of the first participants to check out the tractors today and was able to soak up all of the knowledge the event offered him.

"We're finding out what is a crop harvester and how does it work," said Tucker Maple. "When someone rides in it, the plow goes down and sucks up all the wheat."

If you missed out on today's event, then you're in luck. Kidz Dig Rigz will continue until Sunday, May 20th at 3:30 p.m.

Admission is $5.00 and all proceeds go towards benefiting Kadlec pediatric patients