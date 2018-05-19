National police week memorial at Columbia Park

KENNEWICK: National police week falls on May 15th each year and recognizes the service of U.S law enforcement.

Today at Columbia Park local law enforcement agencies came together to recognize those who have served, and also those who may have died during a line of duty.

At the memorial not only did the Kennewick Police Chief, Ken Hohenberg speak, but also a couple other former law enforcement officers.

Kennewick Police Chief, Ken Hohenberg wants to not only recognize his local law enforcement officers but also the community around him.

"The Ti-City community throughout Benton and Franklin County are very supportive of all of our agencies. We recognize and appreciate that," said Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg.

Former law enforcement officer, and now Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant, says he would like to point out the impacts that local agencies have on the Tri-City community directly.

"The veteran fought to guarantee a free county and the law enforcement officer provides peace to our communities," said Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant.

Also speaking at today's memorial is the Kennewick Mayor Don Britain who is also a former law enforcement officer.

"This really does mean a lot to me. I had a brief taste with being a police officer, but nothing like these men and women do on a regular basis," said Kennewick Mayor Don Britain.

Across the county in 2017 nearly 130 officers lost their lives during a line of duty. In honor of those 130 heroes there's a national law enforcement memorial in Washington D.C with their names carved on the wall.