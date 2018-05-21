Drugs or alcohol may be to blame for car crash

Walla Walla County, WA- Washington State Patrol believe drugs or alcohol may be to blame for a serious crash.

It happened about 7 p.m. Sunday night on SR-12 near Cameo Heights. According to state patrol, the driver of a 4-door car was traveling eastbound when they crossed the center line and crashed into a truck.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for treatment, driver of the truck was not injured.

Law enforcement cited the driver of the car for DUI and reckless driving.