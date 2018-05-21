West Richland PD needs your help finding a missing man

West Richland, WA- The West Richland Police Department is asking for you help finding a missing man.

According to a Facebook post, Don Burbee, 70, went missing early Monday morning from the Thynewood loop area.

Police say Burbee recently had a stroke and suffers from confusion.

He is 5 foot 9 inches tall, with a slender build, and dark brown hair. He's believed to be wearing a long sleeve shirt, and grey or black sweat pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 628-0333.