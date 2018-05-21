West Richland PD needs your help finding a missing man - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

West Richland PD needs your help finding a missing man

Posted: Updated:

West Richland, WA- The West Richland Police Department is asking for you help finding a missing man. 

According to a Facebook post, Don Burbee, 70, went missing early Monday morning from the Thynewood loop area. 

Police say Burbee recently had a stroke and suffers from confusion. 

He is  5 foot 9 inches tall, with a slender build, and dark brown hair. He's believed to be wearing a long sleeve shirt, and grey or black sweat pants. 

Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 628-0333. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures