KPD needs tips after two men are shot over the weekend

If you know anything, you are asked to give them a call.

KENNEWICK, WA-

UPDATE: Police now say the shooting may have been the result of domestic abuse.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, when they arrived at the home on Sunday, they found two women who had been assaulted, and one of the women needed medical treatment.

Both of the men are expected to recover from their wounds.

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick Police and the Benton County Sheriff's Office are looking for a suspect in a shooting.

It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday near North Buchanan Street and West Canal Drive. When police got there they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. At our last check they were listed in serious condition.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the public.