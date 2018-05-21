Hermiston PD looking for weekend shooting suspect - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

HERMISTON, OR- Police in Hermiston are still searching for the man they believe is responsible for a weekend shooting. 

Police believe Alex Ahumada., 33, shot Carlos Ramirez, 27, on Saturday on East Beebe Avenue.  Police say the two men know each other, and Ramirez is expected to be okay. 


Ahumada is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach but call 911 right away. 

