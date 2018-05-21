Business Spotlight: High Desert Composting Company

YAKIMA, WA - Composting is a natural process of recycling organic materials into a rich soil. High Desert Composting Company is taking Yakima residents' food waste and creating not only a rich nutrient soil for local farmers but reducing food waste that is sent to landfills.

Collectively working with Yakima Beach Permaculture Collecting, HDCC turns food scraps such as banana peels and coffee grounds into a compost that is aiding with their plant growth. If you subscribe to HDCC, you receive a bucket that gets picked up once a week. Food scraps that can go in your compost bucket include a variety of things such as:

-All your vegetable and fruit wastes, (including rinds and cores) even if they are moldy and ugly

-Old bread, donuts, cookies, crackers, pizza crust, noodles: anything made out of flour!

-Grains (cooked or uncooked): rice, barley, you name it

-Coffee grounds, tea bags, filters

-Fruit or vegetable pulp from juicing

-Old spices

-Outdated boxed foods from the pantry

-Egg shells (crush well)

-Corn cobs and husks (cobs breakdown very slowly)

By composting you close the loop on waste, returning organic material to the soil to help grow food and herbs. If you are interested in this service you can subscribe to a 3, 6, or 9-month subscription. For all the details & more information head on over to https://www.highdesertcomposting.com/