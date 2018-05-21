Upcoming Kennewick arterial paving projects; dates and times

KENNEWICK, WA - Happening now and continuing through Friday, June 15, several Kennewick streets will be impacted by the Citywide Arterial Pavement Preservation Project. The majority of the work will be done at night, between 8 pm and 6 am , to have the least impact to traffic and businesses. Each section will start with lowering the utilities, grinding the asphalt, pavement repairs, and then the new asphalt paving itself. Pavement markings, re-adjusting the utilities, and some signing work will complete each section.

The City appreciates your patience and cooperation during this busy construction season. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

The schedule is subject to changes due to inclement weather so it is tentative as shown here: