Upcoming Kennewick arterial paving projects; dates and times - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Upcoming Kennewick arterial paving projects; dates and times

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - Happening now and continuing through Friday, June 15, several Kennewick streets will be impacted by the Citywide Arterial Pavement Preservation Project.  The majority of the work will be done at night, between 8 pm and 6 am, to have the least impact to traffic and businesses.  Each section will start with lowering the utilities, grinding the asphalt, pavement repairs, and then the new asphalt paving itself.  Pavement markings, re-adjusting the utilities, and some signing work will complete each section.

The City appreciates your patience and cooperation during this busy construction season.  Please use caution when driving through the work zones.   

The schedule is subject to changes due to inclement weather so it is tentative as shown here:

DATE

STREET

FROM

TO

            Work

Paving complete

Columbia Drive

Kent St.

Fruitland St.

Paving complete

27th Ave.

Ely St.

Olympia St.

5/21/18 to 5/24/18

27th Ave.

Ely St.

Olympia St.

Adjusting utilities

5/21/18 to 5/24/18

Union St.

10th Ave.

27th Ave.

Patching

5/29/18 to 6/2/18

Union St.

10th Ave.

27th Ave.

Paving

6/4/18 to 6/8/18

Union St.

10th Ave.

27th Ave.

Adjusting utilities

6/4/18 to 6/8/18

ALL OF THE ABOVE

Finish pavement markings

6/11/18 to 6/15/18

ALL OF THE ABOVE

Signage and Cleanup

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures