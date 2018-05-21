New app alerts you to nearby medical emergencies

RICHLAND, WA - A new app called PulsePoint is aimed at making all of us civilian lifesavers.

The app will alert you when there's someone suffering from a medical emergency in your area, like a cardiac arrest.

When you download the app, go ahead and click yes to receiving CPR alerts. The moment there's an emergency in your area, the app will send you a notification of the exact location and tell you that CPR is needed.

Adam Hardgrove is the Richland EMT captain and he says it takes between 4-6 minutes for emergency services to get to a medical emergency. Every moment in between then counts, so residents taking that early action can have a huge impact.

"The statistics say if you receive early care to include hands on CPR and an AED, then you're three times more likely to walk out of the hospital and continue to live your life," said Capt. Hardgrove.

Cities like Spokane are already using this app. A Kadlec RN also spoke today and she says those cities have already seen their survival rates go from 11 percent to a near 70-percent survival rate.

All you have to do is download this app in your app market; emergency services are encouraging every community member to do so.