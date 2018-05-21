New PulsePoint app is already saving lives

5-31-18 UPDATE:

TRI-CITIES, WA - We first told you a few months ago about a life-saving app on your phone that was making its way to the Tri-Cities.

PulsePoint has officially launched this month and it's already saving lives. We talked with one woman who got an alert on her phone and then sprang into action.

Emily Sligar is a registered nurse at Trios Health. When she heard of an app a few years ago that alerts people of someone nearby going into cardiac arrest, she downloaded it.

At the time, PulsePoint wasn't available in Benton County, so she forgot all about it. Until recently.

"I'm eating lunch with my mom and the app goes off," said Sligar. "I sort of didn't know if it was real or not and I said 'um mom, this app says somebody needs CPR. I'm going to go check it out; it's real close.'"

A few minutes later, she got to where the app directed her and found a man laying on the ground. Her training kicked in and she started doing CPR.

"Being an RN, that's always my instinct," admitted Sliger.

When someone calls 9-1-1, dispatchers notify paramedics and that same notification will go to the app. It was designed so the closest person to the victim can start doing CPR before paramedics get there.

"Every minute counts," said Sliger. "Every second counts. I really hope people download it because I really do think it can make a difference."

The app will only send notifications for emergencies happening in a public place.

5-21-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

RICHLAND, WA - A new app called PulsePoint is aimed at making all of us civilian lifesavers.

The app will alert you when there's someone suffering from a medical emergency in your area, like a cardiac arrest.

When you download the app, go ahead and click yes to receiving CPR alerts. The moment there's an emergency in your area, the app will send you a notification of the exact location and tell you that CPR is needed.

Adam Hardgrove is the Richland EMT captain and he says it takes between 4-6 minutes for emergency services to get to a medical emergency. Every moment in between then counts, so residents taking that early action can have a huge impact.

"The statistics say if you receive early care to include hands on CPR and an AED, then you're three times more likely to walk out of the hospital and continue to live your life," said Capt. Hardgrove.

Cities like Spokane are already using this app. A Kadlec RN also spoke today and she says those cities have already seen their survival rates go from 11 percent to a near 70-percent survival rate.

All you have to do is download this app in your app market; emergency services are encouraging every community member to do so.