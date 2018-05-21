Local political positions in preparation for August primary election

WASHINGTON - Who will be on your ballot this year? Candidates filing for political positions across Washington had until Friday to file to run.

Here are a few of those names and some that you may recognize of those already in office.

Congression District 4 U.S Representative

Democratic Candidate: Christine Brown

Republican candidate: (current representative) Dan Newhouse

Benton, Walla Walla and Yakima County Sheriff

Benton County Sheriff: Jerry Hatcher- Unopposed

Walla Walla County Sheriff: Tom Cooper, Matthew J. Stroe, and Mark Crider

Yakima Sheriff: Dave Simmons, Nolan Wentz, Robert Udell, and Rick Motice

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney:

Andy Miller: Running Unopposed

Benton County Court Judge #1:

Terry Tanner & Talesha Sams

You remember Terry Tanner's name from not too long ago. He found himself on the other side of the law after leaving a Buffalo Wild Wings drunk.

To see a full list of candidates running for other positions like U.S Senator candidates and more locally coroners, you head on over to this website: https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/candidates/candidates-who-have-filed.aspx