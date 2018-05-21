The Rustic Rosebud: A creative mom turns calligraphy into her career

KENNEWICK, WA - For our Millennials on the Move series, we met The Rustic Rosebud, a local stay-at-home mom who's making waves in the calligraphy business by the name of Heather Christensen.

"It's my creative outlet that I thrive on," Christensen said.

A successful small business owner with a dedicated following for her sweet, fun and relatable work, Christensen started putting pen to paper just over three years ago and became known as The Rustic Rosebud. After welcoming her second child, Christensen wanted for find an outlet for her emotions and stress... turning to calligraphy.

"It's really helped with postpartum depression, postpartum anxiety," Christensen explained. "I have anxiety really bad, and I just need it at the end of the day."

Marrying together her quirky sense of humor with her love of all things crafty, Christensen set off on her new venture, using the few moments in between chasing her little ones around and turning her talents into profit.

Along with the standard inspirational quotes, it's her off-kilter, silly phrases that people remember the most. While she loves her work and the joy it brings others, her work as a mother is paramount.

"Even though, yes, this is my side business, this is my side hustle, my kids are my full-time gig," she said.

With her business booming, things don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon for this mom on a mission; who at the end of the day, just loves the little respite it brings her.

"This is 'me' time."