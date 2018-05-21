New veterans center for Yakama Nation tribal veterans opens in Toppenish

TOPPENISH, WA - A week before the country honors and remembers the men and women who have died serving in the U.S. Military on Memorial Day, a new veteran's center opens their doors in Toppenish.

Hundreds of Yakama Nation tribal members, veterans, and active military celebrated the grand opening of the Yakama Warriors Association Veterans Center.

Right across the street from Legends Casino in Toppenish, the new veterans center will help get full-time tribal veterans assistance in services like disability claims and healthcare enrollment.

Governor Jay Inslee was one of the keynote speakers during the ceremony and told the crowd of over 300 people that this particular veterans center means a lot to him.

It is fitting and proper that we take this measure now to stand up for our veterans when they come home," Gov. Inslee said. "They have protected our home and now we are going to make a home for them right here in the Yakama Nation."

Other speakers at the ceremony were Yakama Nation's Chairman JoDe Goudy, Lieutenant Colonel Jarret Mathews, and Alfie Alvarado-Ramos, the Washington State Department of Veteran Affairs Director.

Gov. Inslee, Goudy and Mathews were just a few of the speakers who were presented with handmade blankets from the Yakama Nation.

In a statement, Gov. Inslee's office said, "The state recently signed a memorandum of agreement with the Yakama Nation to provide veteran service officer training and accreditation to their program, allowing in-kind support and technical assistance to the Yakama Nation Veterans Affairs Program."