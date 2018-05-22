Man kills horse, chops off its tail in attempt to blackmail ex-girlfriend

SPOKANE, WA - Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call Monday morning, May 21 to E. Woolard Rd. in North Spokane County after being informed a man had made threats to kill one of his horses if his ex-girlfriend didn’t get back together with him.

Deputies were extremely disturbed when they found a deceased horse on the property. One of the horse’s front ankles was tied to the fence with a short rope and another rope was cinched around its neck. The horse’s tail had been chopped off at the base and was not located. The ground in the immediate area of the horse was torn up from an apparent struggle where it appeared the horse had exhaled a large amount of blood from its nose and mouth.

The suspect, 45-year-old Clinton P. Burrill, was arrested after a short foot pursuit and charged with Animal Cruelty 1st Degree, a felony.

Tuesday morning, May 22, the victim called authorities to report a shocking discovery. She explained that a bag had been left on her front porch and inside was a handkerchief tied around a lock of horse tail hairs with the tag “77” on it. The victim is convinced the suspect placed the bag on her porch the day before to scare, intimidate and harass her after he killed the horse and before his arrest.