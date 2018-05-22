Man at hospital after accidentally shooting self, initial investigation shows

PASCO, WA - The Franklin County Sheriff's deputies, along with the Pasco Police Department, responded to a man in the road at Road 52 and Richardson Road.

The man had a gunshot wound in his left thigh and was taken by ambulance to Kadlec for a non-life threatening injury.

Initial information shows that the injury may have been the result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.