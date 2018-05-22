Controlled burn becomes 4-alarm fire near I-82 in SelahPosted: Updated:
Two mobile homes destroyed in Yakima fire
Selah man loses property to fire
New vets center
Fire Dept items stolen
YPD de-escalation training part 1
Recipes to reduce waste
Americans waste over a pound of food each day and close to 300 pounds each year, most of those being fruits and vegetables.More >>
Two families of 5 displaced after fire destroys Yakima mobile homes
The Red Cross is helping two families who lost everything Thursday when a fire swept through two mobile homes in northeast Yakima and destroyed them.More >>
Selah man loses most of property, 12 cars, and hay for cattle in Selah fire
Fire season is already underway, and tonight we're taking an in-depth look at what you need to know to keep yourself and your house safe.More >>
Yakima County Sheriff's Office closed due to strong gas odor
The Yakima County Sheriffs are dealing with an issue that has prompted them to close their office.More >>
Hiking and wildlife safety
The next time you're heading off for a hike in the Pacific Northwest, there's a few things to know in case you're confronted by a mountain lion.More >>
Level III sex offender residence notification: Louis Walter Brock
Brock was convicted on July 24, 1985 of Rape In The First Degree.More >>
Suspect in May 10 Yakima fatal stabbing arrested
On Monday, Yakima Police arrested 25-year-old Earl Ruff in connection with the May 10 stabbing death of 23-year-old Giovanni Hernandez-Badillo.More >>
Controlled burn becomes 4-alarm fire near I-82 in Selah
Multiple fire departments responded to a 4-alarm fire on the 500 block of Lucas Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 22.More >>
New veterans center for Yakama Nation tribal veterans opens in Toppenish
A week before the country honors and remembers the men and women who have died serving in the U.S. Military on Memorial Day, a new veteran's center opens their doors in Toppenish.More >>
$35K-$40K in fire equipment stolen from Yakima County Fire District #5
On Thursday morning, May 17, Yakima County Fire District 5 was notified of a burglary that had taken place at one of their 16 station fire stations.More >>
