Controlled burn becomes 4-alarm fire near I-82 in Selah

SELAH, WA - Multiple fire departments responded to a 4-alarm fire on the 500 block of Lucas Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 22.

The fire was contained later in the day, and burned over 300 acres. It had started as a 5-acre controlled burn but quickly got out of hand. The fire caught the attention of drivers on I-82 and nearby neighbors we spoke with say thankfully their home does not seem threatened.

A helicopter dropped water near the houses that were threatened to ensure their safety, and no evacuations were required.

Firefighters will continue to monitor this area for any hot spots.