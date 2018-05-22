Controlled burn becomes 4-alarm fire near I-82 in Selah - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Controlled burn becomes 4-alarm fire near I-82 in Selah

Posted: Updated:

SELAH, WA - Multiple fire departments responded to a 4-alarm fire on the 500 block of Lucas Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 22.

The fire was contained later in the day, and burned over 300 acres. It had started as a 5-acre controlled burn but quickly got out of hand. The fire caught the attention of drivers on I-82 and nearby neighbors we spoke with say thankfully their home does not seem threatened.

A helicopter dropped water near the houses that were threatened to ensure their safety, and no evacuations were required.

Firefighters will continue to monitor this area for any hot spots.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures