Home considered a total loss after fire Wednesday morning in Hermiston

WALLA WALLA- Devin Reese, a recent graduate from Whitman College, has some big plans ahead of him. He'll be spending the next year studying abroad in foreign countries studying a topic he first gained an interest in here in Walla Walla. More specifically at the Washington Odd Fellows Home. Reese has been volunteering at the home for two years now but recently was paired up with a senior through a program at Whitman College called ''Adopt-a-Grandparent.'' The program places students w...

More >>