Home considered a total loss after fire Wednesday morning in Hermiston

HERMISTON, OR -  Umatilla County firefighters are finishing mop up after a house fire early Wednesday morning. 

They tell us the call came in around 4:45 a.m. on the 1300 Block of West Joseph Avenue. The fire is now out, but the home is a total loss. No injuries have been reported.

