STEM students participating in Project NANO

RICHLAND, WA - Teams of Tri-Cities middle school students are showcasing science projects done with a SEM microscope for scientists to judge Wednesday at the REACH Museum from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

"Project NANO is a partnership between all three school districts and Heritage University as well as CBC so in partnership with those universities we're able to get high-tech science equipment into the hands of middle school-aged kids which is totally amazing," said Brooke Lamberson, Captain Gray STEM Elementary School Teacher. "It's something we would not have access to; we're talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars in equipment in sixth grader hands which is exciting and scary at the same time."